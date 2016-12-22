Pike River protestors get their marching orders

Their rag tag protest was never going to get that far and it seems it is illegal too.

Solid Energy has sent an official letter to protesters blocking Pike River Mine saying their occupation of the land is illegal. The letter has been acknowledged by the landowner, who has advised the protesters that blocking the road is illegal and withdrawn permission for them to occupy the land. Solid Energy raised the legal agreements in their letter that confirm the company has full rights of access. As a result of these agreements there is no basis for the protest group to prevent Solid Energy from accessing the mine along the piece of road at issue. The company said in a statement that the “protestors have previously said they want to remain within the bounds of the law and we trust therefore that they will end their occupation of the site and remove the gates they erected to block Solid Energy’s access.”

This is only a few families, who are clinging to a forlorn hope, egged on by Bernie Monk.

Their carry on has dissolved any remaining public goodwill towards them and left just the Media party and Andrew little supporting their claims.

I wonder when Little will come clean about the EPMU involvement in the mine when he was boss there?

I say this because if they really want to pick this scab then the pus is going to run and some fingers are likely to get pointed where they aren’t wanted.

– NZ Herald