Predictable poll result from Roy Morgan

The latest Roy Morgan poll is out and after a period of two months of utter silence on previous results, the left-wing is all abuzz that National has dropped.

During December support for National fell by 4.5% to 45% now just ahead of a potential Labour/ Greens alliance 43% (up 5.5%). If a New Zealand Election was held now the latest New Zealand Roy Morgan Poll shows it would be a very close result. Support for the National partners was down across the board with the Maori Party down 0.5% at 1%, Act NZ fell 0.5% to 0.5% and United Future was down 0.5% to 0%. Of the three Parliamentary Opposition parties – Labour’s support was at 28.5% (up 5.5%) – following a strong performance in the Mt. Roskill by-election, Greens 14.5% (unchanged) and NZ First 7.5% (down 0.5%). Of the parties outside Parliament the Internet Party was 0.5% (up 0.5%), Conservative Party of NZ was 0.5% (unchanged) and support for Independent/ Other was 1.5% (unchanged).

The last few months have seen National soaring at 50% in the polls. It was always selfish of John Key to bolt for Hawaii at the top of the polls leaving his pal Bill English to cop flack on a poll drop.

This poll was always going to show a drop, Roy Morgan’s poll numbers are up and down faster than a whore’s drawers.

The poll also only took in just three days of the announcement of John Key leaving, so this isn’t the poll to claim Bill Egnlish is a jinx. I wish it were, but I’m far too honest to my readers than that.

What will be telling is if there is a major mainstream poll released this week that shows a considerable drop.

Much and all as I’d like to claim that this poll is a harbinger if doom, it just isn’t. Roy Morgan simply doesn’t have any credibility, and if it did then the left-wing who are howling with joy over this poll surely would have said something about the last two polls that saw National on 50%.

