Putin ” gets it ” he knows who the enemy is in the West

Putin ” gets it.” He knows who the true enemy of the West is. It is not the Islamists who scheme to turn us into Sharia compliant Islamic states both covertly and overtly with immigration and terrorism. The enemy is much closer to home. The enemy is us. Our tolerance of the intolerant and our extreme liberal values are tearing apart the cultural, moral and religious fabric of our civilised society.

“The moral basis and any traditional identity are being denied – national, religious, cultural and even gender identities are being denied or relativised (in the West)” -Putin

[WATCH] Vladimir Putin give his Christmas address.