Radio is getting crapped on by TV… again

Being a TV star is so much more… “Like” able “Click” able and bankable than a mere radio personality. So as TV “celebs” are being ejected, the pressure comes on radio to hire people with higher star quality… such as it is.

Veteran radio host Polly Gillespie says she has not been axed by radio station The Hits. Fairfax reported … Gillespie and her co-host Grant Kereama had been “dumped from their breakfast show on The Hits to make way for fresher faces”. The fresher faces are TVNZ weatherman Sam Wallace and Seven Sharp co-host Toni Street. Gillespie took to Facebook today to address the rumours. “No I haven’t been axed and no-one tried to contact me in regards to any of the story,” she wrote.

It’s the new way baby. Ask Heather du Plessis-Alan.

She shared a video saying the report was “not entirely true”. “First of all, that was just the Auckland show. The Auckland show is changing, because apparently in Auckland you need TV people on the radio. Darn if only I’d done that celebrity game show Celebrity Squares for just another 10 years.” She continued: “They want to do a TV star breakfast show and you know what it might be fantastic. But that does not effect the rest of the country.”

So dumped from Auckland, the largest market. But not dumped dumped.

Just demoted to talk to the provinces where their commercial lack of cut-through isn’t going to affect the balance sheet so much.

Politics may be tough, but ratings… they’re brutal too.

– NZN, via Yahoo! News