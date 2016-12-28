The rights of the minority do not outweigh the rights of the majority

“One has to respect the right of the minority to self-determination, but at the same time there cannot and must not be any doubts about the rights of the majority.” -Putin

Extreme liberalism, political correctness, Alt-Left (whatever label you want to give it) has people believing that the tail can wag the dog because the tail has rights. Many people in New Zealand believe that minority rights are more important than majority rights. They think that it is acceptable to put the religious freedom of one religion (Islam ) above the religious freedom of other beliefs including secularism. This is because of their flawed idea that it is wrong to put the needs of the many above the needs of the few. Extreme liberals defend minority rights over majority rights all the time but they are not consistent or logical.

For example, they love to defend minority groups like the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender community but they will equally defend Islamic groups that say that the LGBT community should be killed. They are morally unable to discriminate because they believe discrimination in itself is wrong. We have to discriminate in life. You cannot support a man who believes you should be killed unless you are suicidal and you cannot support both women’s rights and an ideology that forces girls into child marriage.

The majority of New Zealanders are Christian or secular and believe in democracy, women’s rights, gay rights, and children’s rights. The New Zealand government has a duty to protect the majority of New Zealanders from any minority that threatens our laws, our political system, our values and our rights. This will require them to discriminate. It will require them to put the needs of the many above the needs of the few.

The Japanese government is not afraid to protect the majority of its citizens from threats to its culture and values. In 2015, Japan received 7586 refugee applications but accepted only 27 of them.

Japan’s actions do not mean that they don’t care about refugees. They help but in a way that does not threaten the culture and values of the majority of Japanese.

On Wednesday, Japan’s parliament approved $350m in humanitarian aid for Syrian and Iraqi refugees, which is to complement a $810m package approved last year, according to Deutsche Welle. Asked by reporters at the UN General Assembly last September whether Japan would join other countries in accepting Syrian refugees, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe replied that his country needed to boost its own workforce first by empowering more women and older people to work. “As an issue of demography, I would say that before accepting immigrants or refugees, we need to have more activities by women, by elderly people and we must raise [the] birthrate,” …”There are many things that we should do before accepting immigrants.” -aljazeera.com

Japan’s policy of National Isolation (Sakoku 鎖国) is the reason why it has never experienced an Islamic terror attack. In New Zealand, we value multiculturalism over isolationism but we cannot ignore that it has protected Japan’s culture, their values and their citizens. They have always put the needs of the Japanese majority over the needs of the few and as a result, ethnic minorities have been kept to a minimum.

New Zealanders have the right to live a life free of terrorism and free of sharia law. The New Zealand government can ensure that we have that life but only if it is prepared to put the rights of the majority first.