Road toll hits 6 year high… say what?

The annual road toll has exceeded last year’s grim total and is now the worst in six years.

Today police confirmed the 2016 toll stood at 320 after the death of a toddler who was run over in a driveway in Te Kauwhata yesterday was included in statistics.

The child died on a public driveway, which meant the death included in the official road toll, said a spokeswoman.

Although the latest fatality has exceeded last year’s total of 319 the previous highest death toll was in 2010 when 375 people died on the roads.

There are still four more days before the year ends.

The holiday road toll now stands at nine.

The official holiday road period began at 4pm on December 23 and ends at 6am on January 4.

Last year 12 people died on the roads in the same period from 244 reported injury crashes.