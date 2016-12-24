Rodney Hide on freeing the nipple

Rodney Hide writes about the loons who were freeing their nipples the other day:

My mother taught me it’s rude to stare. Certainly it’s profoundly uncomfortable to be stared at. I have no doubt being ogled is much worse.

There are exceptions. Exhibitionists want to be seen. The streaker’s purpose is to capture everyone’s attention.

The difference between looking, staring and ogling is difficult to define and a matter of good manners, not law.

There is also no hard and fast rule distinguishing going about your private business and being an exhibitionist.

Those of us blessed with good mothers and thereby good manners know the boundaries.

What then to make of the organisers of the #freethenipple display at Mission Bay shooing away members of the public photographing the event?

My conclusion is that they are hypocrites anxious to trumpet their rights while trampling the rights of others.

Of course, women have the right to bare their chests in public. But everyone has the right in public to stare and to take photos. The women, in baring their chests, can’t take that right away.

Staring and ogling are bad manners but not unlawful in a public place.

And what was the #freethenipple display’s purpose if not to attract attention? The event was a publicity stunt to demonstrate that women’s nipples are trapped by convention and, in some countries, the law.