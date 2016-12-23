My secret interview with a German Academic: Part One

My latest interview subject is from Northern Saxony and he has an M.A in History with an interest in politics, current affairs and theory. He contacted me via a secret encrypted e-mail service called Tutanota in order to keep our communications private.The fact that he felt the need to protect himself like that says a lot.He said that although the epicentre of the problem I’m tackling in my interview lies in the western metropolis, it’s starting to happen in Northern Saxony as well.

My contact who I will call Konrad, (a German name that means Brave counsel) gave me comprehensive replies to my questions so I will be breaking this interview up into two parts.While he was writing his reply the terrorist “truck attack” happened at the Berlin Christmas market so Konrad included a comment about how authorities handle photos of suspects in the media. His detailed answer about violence against women in Germany is nightmarish in its descriptions of brutality.

Which German political party did you vote for last election?

I do not vote. I see the German multi-party system as a stitch-up with no chance to actually institute change at the ballot, since nowadays all big German parties by and large stand for the same with only gradual differences. The only “wildcard” party, the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), still has no consistent overall policy and, after entering the Bundestag in the 2017 elections (which is very likely), will most likely be swiftly absorbed into the system and submit to the “Iron Law of Oligarchy ” devised by Robert Michels in 1911. I refuse to grin and bear it.

Has your community where you live had refugees or migrants move into it since Angela Merkel opened the borders?

Yes, every single community I lived in during the 29 years of my life (which sum up to five in four different federal states).

Was your community welcoming to the new arrivals and how did you personally feel about their arrival?

When the ongoing immigrant tide broke loose, I lived in Hamburg. Being a genuinely left-liberal-green city state, it, of course, welcomed the “traumatized refugees” with open arms and produced various refugee camps out of thin air. I felt very uncomfortable with this since Hamburg already had a massive problem with illegal aliens, many of them homeless, and a staggering migrant crime rate. I was proved right in a minimum of time and more than happy when I was able to move away.

Did your community ask to take migrants and refugees or did the government make the decision for your community?

In Germany, communities do not ask for the placement of migrants nor are they asked whether or not they want them. All immigrants that report themselves to the authorities upon entering the country (note: those that actually DO so) are spread according to a quota, the so-called Königsteiner Schlüssel (Königstein key), that is newly determined each year. There is no appeal against that. And sadly, most communities have informed the neighbours of forthcoming refugee shelters only upon the immediate arrival of the migrants, so for the ordinary citizen, there was not even a proper way to discuss these serious changes in their everyday life.

Do you think that the German media covers the news stories about migrants and refugees accurately? Can you give me an example of an accurate or inaccurate news story in the German media?

Of course they do not. At least not as long as there is still something to cover up and not everything out there in plain sight. To not make a book out of this questionnaire, let me give you just this:

Regarding the perpetrator of the recent truck attack on a Berlin christmas market, the authorities just released a bulletin concerning a suspect – with his face pixelated. This has occurred numerous times, even with pixelated facial composites, to make the suspects look less foreign.

Also, it is regular press conduct to not name the origins of suspected or convicted criminals. When they are migrants of the second generation or naturalised aliens, they are in almost all cases just called “young men,” “teenagers” or, at the very most, “Southeners”. Also, as mentioned above, the press and sometimes even the police suppress info about the ‘Arab” or “Turk” features of criminals on the run. The worst thing is: This goes all the way down to the criminal statistics, which are regularly used to show that migrants or ethnic foreigners are just as criminal as the “real Germans.”

Are you concerned about the numbers of refugees and migrants that have been allowed into Germany? If you are concerned what are your main concerns?

Where should I start, where should I end? The answers are included in all my answers to this questionnaire. In short: exploding crime rates, especially regarding sexual crimes; cultural (and, probably, in the end physical) replacement; public budgets bleeding dry; rapid erosion of the inner stability of the German state itself. These are just the main concerns.

Overseas we read a lot about an increase in sexual crime against German women since Angela Merkel opened the borders. Do you think that German women are less safe in your community because of the influx of migrants and refugees? If you think they are less safe in what ways do you think they are less safe?

They definitely are. Liberals and other pro-refugee-activists actually do little more (anymore) than bringing up that rape and sexual abuse are not limited to foreigners, but that is just lath and plaster. Of course, German men also rape German women and girls, there is no doubt about that. What changed drastically with the overwhelming migrant influx is, above all, the modus operandi. Statistically, the usual “domestic rape” (excuse the horrible term creation) occurred among people that somehow knew each other – family members, neighbours, school/university colleagues and the like. There were, of course, also the inevitable madmen on the loose, but those did not really carry any weight statistically.

Nowadays, it is not only a daily event that women and girls are sexually attacked out of nowhere at night as well as in broad daylight. It is also evident that “manners” of sexual violence have been established in a very short period of time that were completely unknown in Germany beforehand, especially gang rape with optional web streaming of the whole barbaric act. Even though German media still regularly tries to cover up the background of the perpetrators by attributing them German names and being silent about their appearance, one can be pretty sure that in such cases there are migrants – usually from the Middle East – involved.

Aside from the sexual aspect, the sheer physical violence against women has also exploded. In February, four migrant juveniles brutally raped a 14yo girl in Hamburg, filmed the ordeal and left her naked in the open to freeze to death afterwards. And as they received their sentences, they posed victoriously and jeered at the court. In November, a migrant put a rope around a 28yo woman’s neck and hauled her behind a car through the streets of Hameln. And just two weeks ago, a migrant set his separated wife ablaze in the open street in Kronshagen (near Kiel). This dimension of violence against women was absolutely unknown in Germany until the recent migrant storm.