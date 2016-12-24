My secret interview with a German academic: Part Two

My latest interview subject is from Northern Saxony and he has an M.A in History with an interest in politics, current affairs and theory. He contacted me via a secret encrypted e-mail service called Tutanota in order to keep our communications private. The fact that he felt the need to protect himself like that says a lot. He said that although the epicentre of the problem I’m tackling in my interview lies in the western metropolis, it’s starting to happen in Northern Saxony as well.

My contact, who I will call Konrad (a German name that means Brave counsel), gave me comprehensive replies to my questions so I divided the interview up into two parts. One of the excellent points that he made in this second part of the interview is one that has been totally ignored by mainstream media. Konrad said that helping refugees should be about temporary protection not about permanent settlement. The media always seemed to make it a binary choice that either we help them by taking them into our countries or we do nothing to help them at all. Clearly, there is a third option.

Konrad’s final statement to me was the most hard hitting thing he said and touches on the German psyche.

“The problems lie much deeper inside the German people, and without a complete solution to them, something like the current situation is very likely to happen again.”

World War II has damaged the psyche of the German people. I have often speculated that support for Merkel’s open borders comes from a desire to show the world that today’s Germans have nothing in common with the Nazis.

Do you think the average German feels free to openly express disapproval of Angela Merkel’s open border policy or will they be accused of racism or Islamophobia if they express their disapproval publically?

There actually is no thinking about this, because it is clearly evident. There is no such thing as a free public debate about the open border policy, let alone the question of foreigners in total. To be precise: Of course, the topic can and will be discussed in between friends, at bars and the like, but the public political debate is clearly circumscribed and aggressively controlled.

Recent attempts to revise the immigration policy from the so-called conservative parties (CDU/CSU) must be seen in the context of the upcoming federal election in 2017 and can be safely seen as nothing but lip service to prevent the AfD, which is at least moderately against immigration, from gaining, even more, support. Talk is cheap.

What do you think of Germans who are against the open border policy and don’t want large numbers of refugees and migrants in their community?

They talk and act (if they even do so) according to sanity and reason, and they are many. Much more, sadly, are still too frightened or indoctrinated to follow suit. I would go as far to say that everyone who does not at least FEEL threatened by the rising tide of migrants is either completely blind (blinded by propaganda, that is) or following a certain agenda.

Do you think that German culture is being threatened in any way by the Islamic culture and values of the refugees and migrants or do you feel that they enrich your society?

Islamic culture and values are in no way compatible with German or any other secular culture. They pose a grave threat to the stability of state and society, and the numerous German politicians that stated that “Islam is a part of Germany” (most notably Christian Wulff, then Federal President) did not think about what they were saying for a minute, given that they were not blatantly lying deliberately in the first place. Cultural enrichment is nothing but an empty phrase, designed by twisted minds to sedate the nervous people.

Do you think that the migrants and refugees will assimilate and become good German citizens who contribute economically to German society and who will adopt your values?

Not being able to read their thoughts and left without any trustworthy governmental data on tendencies and trends among migrants, I can only assume.

Regarding the so-called refugees from Syria and elsewhere (and also the hordes of economic migrants that hide amongst them, there are of course some with good intentions – trying to fit in their host society, not causing any turmoil and the like. That might work out, given that they bring secularism, professional qualifications and the will to work (let alone at least some interest to learn the language).

On the other hand, the German government not only does nothing to motivate these people to work, it, in fact, does the exact opposite: Most of them are crammed into mass shelters for an indefinite period, refused the opportunity to go and get work on their own. The few of them that bring certificates from their home countries will regularly find that those are not recognised in Germany. They will wait for information on their pending refugee status for months because the German authorities concerned are completely overwhelmed with the task (in 2015, the Federal Bureau for Immigration and Refugees – yes, there is a special authority for this matter now – had to employ thousands of new staffers in a desperate try to cope with the events). Seen rationally, it is no surprise that many of them try to submerge and connect to the Arab and Muslim parallel societies already existing in Germany for decades.

In short: The move to open the borders to literally everyone did maximum damage not only to the German state but also to the migrants themselves.

There are also illegal migrants from EU countries, mainly from the Balkans, that somehow infiltrated the refugee tide. I will not talk about those here; where they are found, they are already sent back to their home countries. Where they are able to disappear, they usually find their way to criminal circles of their compatriots in Germany.

Do you value your German culture and want to keep it intact or do you think diversity is more important and it doesn’t matter if the migrants and refugees change German traditions and values over time?

As well as any national culture, German culture (or what is left of it, but that is another question that Germans will have to and can only answer themselves) has its own distinct value. If you like quotes, this one is commonly (although debatably) attributed to Johann Gottfried Herder: “Völker sind Gedanken Gottes. ” Translated that means Peoples are God’s own thoughts. Each one is unique and special and must not be distorted or mashed up. Diversity in its perverted globalist, multicultural meaning is utterly worthless.

German culture (as an abstraction) is German culture and is to remain German culture. Whoever does not like it or prefers another is free to leave Germany and be happy elsewhere.

Do you think that a country should help refugees or migrants even if it is bad economically or socially for the host country?

I strongly believe that the indispensable presupposition for even being able to help (in a narrow sense, not in terms of just handing out money and benefits) is cultural compatibility.

People on the run from war and political persecution should, of course, be helped – given that they are officially recognised refugees, not e.g. supporters or even fighters of the Syrian insurgents against the legitimate government who now hastily flee the country because their side seems to lose the war. And, what’s even more important: They must be helped in their own cultural environment, at best in neighbouring countries. They must not be brought to a totally different environment in which they themselves only feel alienated and which they necessarily will cause to disintegrate.

Finally: Refugees for reasons of ethnic or political persecution and the like must be ready to eventually return to their home countries after things have cooled down there. The help in question is about temporary protection, not about permanent settlement. Human rights are no invitation to trans-continental mass migration.

Migrants who are not recognised as refugees must be repelled, in accordance with international law. There is no universal entitlement to prosperity, and Europe is not and can never be the Third World’s welfare agency.

If you had the political power to change one thing about Angela Merkel’s open border policy, what would you change?

I’d prefer to wipe the whole slate clean. And even that would not be enough. The problems lie much deeper inside the German people, and without a complete solution to them, something like the current situation is very likely to happen again. There is a lot to do.