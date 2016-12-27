Why is this a surprise every year?

The Herald clearly is surprised because they’ve conducted a “special investigation”.

What do losing control, speed, alcohol, drugs and inattention have in common? These are the recurring themes in crashes that have claimed, maimed and changed the lives of people travelling on New Zealand’s roads.

They are also, according to experts, all the result of decisions that drivers, passengers and road users have made and have had deadly consequences.

The Christmas road toll period is one of the most studied – and feared – time on New Zealand roads.

It usually starts on Christmas Eve and finishes on the first non-public holiday day of the new year.

It is one of the busiest, if not the busiest, time of year on our roads. It is also one of the most dangerous times of year to be on New Zealand’s roads.

Annually, the road toll during this time is much higher than during other periods – claiming more lives in the two weeks than are lost in entire months at other times of year.

This Herald investigation shows there were 66 fatal crashes in the past five Christmas road toll periods.

There were also 389 serious injury crashes and 1535 minor crashes.

When examining the causes of these crashes, Ministry of Transport data shows that when averaged out across the five road toll periods, losing control was the most common factor, at 39.4 per cent.

That was followed by speed (22.8 per cent), alcohol and drugs (18.6 per cent) and inattention at 18.4 per cent.