All things being equal, even the price, would you buy an electric car over a normal one?

A top Nissan executives is forecasting that it won’t be long before the purchase costs of conventional cars and hybrid and electric models will be the same. The forecast came from Daniele Schillaci, Nissan’s global head of marketing and sales, at a briefing for journalists from Asia and Oceania in Tokyo. Schillaci, whose motor industry career has seen him work for Renault, Fiat and Alfa Romeo, and who up until last year was a top sales and marketing executive for Toyota’s European operations, told journalists Nissan is working hard on a number of developments including fuel cells, biofuels, hybrids, electric vehicles, and autonomous driving. It is all part of a Nissan corporate goal to move as close as possible to zero vehicle emissions and zero crash fatalities, he said.

The ‘zero emissions’ thing is a scam of course. The emissions happened when the electricity was being generated. And then there’s the problem of battery waste once they need replacing.

One trend that the motor industry is already experiencing is that public acceptance of electric vehicles is accelerating faster than acceptance of petrol-electric hybrids, said Schillaci. This is because technological developments are quickly overcoming two of the major issues facing EVs – their range, and the number of charging stations along roading networks. “A further challenge is the cost of it all. When you are at the beginning of the development of new technology, it costs. But one day the cost of cars with internal combustion engines, and electric vehicles, will be very close.” He forecast that the purchase costs of these vehicles will equalise within the next 10 years. “And we forecast in the future the electric vehicle will be part of the ecosystem and your life. You might be able to negotiate a deal with your local electricity company to power your home from your car instead of off the grid, and then recharge your car’s batteries using off-peak rates at night.”

The other problem is range. Which is why hybrid vehicles are still needed. A bit like having a small outboard motor on your sailboat. Because no wind… no travel.

I’m not sure I’ll buy an electric vehicle in my life time. Unless I’m so old and decrepit that all I need it for is to go to the shops once a week.

– Stuff