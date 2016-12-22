Three things to never steal: smartphones, cats and dogs

One of six mixed-breed puppies stolen from outdoor cages at the Turangi SPCA in late November has turned up in Te Puke.

SPCA manager Stacy Lewis says she had all but given up hope of ever seeing any of the puppies again after pleas for their return in the media and on social media turned up nothing.

She says news that one of the puppies had been found came on Monday after she received a phone call from a Western Bay of Plenty council dog ranger.

Hunter was one of three puppies who had been picked up by the ranger in Te Puke around 10 days ago.

The ranger had taken the puppy home with the intention of finding him a home.

She only decided to scan him this week after finding a family who wanted to adopt him.

“She found he had a microchip, was registered in the system and had also been stolen and got straight on the phone.”