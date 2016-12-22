Today’s Trivia

Welcome to Daily Trivia.

In Iceland they exchange books in the days before Christmas and spend Christmas Eve reading them and eating chocolate. (Source)

The makers of the board game Monopoly will set up a hotline for a few days over the holiday period to help mediate any game-based arguments. (Source)

“You’re not dead until you’re warm and dead” – In a Norwegian study, 38% of “dead” hypothermia victims were successfully resuscitated after their core temperatures were brought up (Source)

Ostriches have terrible ground fighting skills. If you can manage to get behind one, cinch your arm around its neck tightly and use your momentum to fall to one side. While on the ground and keeping hold of the neck, make sure to chop the throat repeatedly until the bird loses consciousness. (Source)

There is a Harvard library that houses over 2,500 pigments and with the scientific instruments they use, they were able to prove a Jackson Pollock painting was fake based on the year a certain pigment was discovered. (Source)

Yes, the photo is related to an item, but we are no longer tracking the answers or doing a league table. So by all means look for the link, but you may not get confirmation that you are correct.