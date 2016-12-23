Today’s Trivia

Welcome to Daily Trivia.

By eating herbivores with seeds in their stomachs and then leaving scat across a large range, cougars are able to plant around 94,000 plants a year. (Source)

The first movie made about the sinking of the Titanic was released only 29 days after the event. The lead actress was an actual survivor, and suffered a mental breakdown after filming. (Source)

Germany’s World War II invasion of France was aided by crystal meth. New research says tablets of the stimulant enabled German troops to stay awake for three days and three nights and push through the Ardennes mountains. (Source)

Passengers leaving Hawaii on Alaska Airlines can travel with one “properly packaged” box of pineapples as checked baggage for free. (Source)

The bigger an animal’s brain, the longer it will yawn (Source)

