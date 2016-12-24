Today’s Trivia

Welcome to Daily Trivia.

Cat bites can be incredibly dangerous. Due to the fact that a cat’s teeth are sharp and narrow, the resulting wound can heal over easily – resulting in bacteria trapped beneath the skin. (Source)

Whenever you move your eyes quickly from one point to another point, there is a disconnect between your eyes and brain, so your perception of time stretches backwards slightly. This is why, when you first look at a clock, it appears to take longer than a second to move (Source)

Dr. Seuss was confronted by a feminist who claimed there were no strong female roles in his books. He remarked that most of his characters are animals, and if she could identify their sex, he would remember her in his will. (Source)

Asthma inhalers containing ozone damaging CFCs were banned in 2008 in spite of their small environmental impact. Drug companies have greatly benefited from the ban because they can change more for HFA inhalers that are still patented. The drug has not changed, only the delivery mechanism. (Source)

Using a chloroform soaked rag as an incapacitating agent is pure fiction. It is nearly impossible to incapacitate someone using chloroform in this manner. (Source)

