Today’s Trivia

Welcome to Daily Trivia.

In a football match between Chelsea and Charlton Athletic, the fog was so thick that the Charlton keeper was unaware that the match had been stopped by the referee due to poor visibility, assuming play was in Chelsea’s half. It was 15 minutes before the police told him the game had been abandoned. (Source)

A squadron of F-22 Raptors, the most advanced fighter jets in the world, suffered computer crashes due to crossing the international date line. (Source)

Europeans in the Middle Ages never actually thought the Earth was flat. The idea that they did is called the Myth of the Flat Earth. (Source)

Martin Strel swam the distance of the Amazon River non-stop for 66 days (3,273 mi). He has also swum the Yangtze River (2,487 mi) and the entire Mississippi River (2,414 mi). His goal is to one day circumnavigate the globe. (Source)

Hebrew’s return to regular usage is unique in that there are no other examples of a “dead” language subsequently acquiring several million native speakers, and no other examples of a sacred language becoming a national language with millions of “first language” speakers. (Source)

Yes, the photo is related to an item, but we are no longer tracking the answers or doing a league table. So by all means look for the link, but you may not get confirmation that you are correct.