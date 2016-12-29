Today’s Trivia

Welcome to Daily Trivia.

Erin Langworthy was bungee jumping 360 feet above the Zambezi river when the cord broke and she was forced to swim the raging waters with her feet tied together, at one point diving to free the rope from debris. (Source)

A woman sued the distributors of the Movie “drive”(2011) and the theater in which she watched the movie, claiming that “it had very little driving” (Source)

In 2003 the body of a Winnipeg man missing for over a year was found stuck between two walls in a club basement. A ban on smoking in bars is credited with the discovery, as the smell was being masked by cigarette smoke (Source)

The sudden (seemingly overnight) onset of white hair due to stress is known as “Marie Antoinette Syndrome”, named after the ill-fated queen whose hair turned white the night before her walk to the guillotine (Source)

Ancient Romans would urinate on their clothes (or let strangers relieve themselves in a bowl and collect the urine), let it break down into ammonia, mix it with water and agitate the mixture with their feet to clean their laundry. (Source)

Yes, the photo is related to an item, but we are no longer tracking the answers or doing a league table. So by all means look for the link, but you may not get confirmation that you are correct.