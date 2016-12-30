Today’s Trivia

Welcome to Daily Trivia.

In 1913, Hitler, Freud, Tito, Stalin, and Trotsky all lived within 2 square miles of each other in Vienna (Source)

Nelson satellite town Brightwater had 5 electric street lights in 1911 powered by a hydroelectric generator which was auto-controlled by a flock of chickens. At night, the chickens would go inside their coop and their weight would close an electric circuit, turning on the street lights. (Source)

Vatican once invited Stephen Hawking to a conference where he had an audience with the Pope. Pope John Paul had trouble understanding Hawking and knelt down beside his wheelchair to hear him better, prompting one scientist to comment that “things certainly have changed since Galileo.” (Source)

During WWII, Canada had PoW camps. The prisoners are referred to as the happiest prisoners, and were treated well. Many were given jobs, and some were even trusted with the guards rifles to go hunting. After the war, many brought their families to Canada. (Source)

We tend to dislike the sound of our voice when we hear it in recordings because vibrations in our skulls make our voices sound richer and deeper than they are in reality (Source)

