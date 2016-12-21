Are you voting for the party that best represents your views?

I consider myself an Act supporter but was shocked by the results of the political quiz I took that revealed that the majority of policy positions that I support are not Act policies. In fact, Act was not even included in the 4 party possibilities given to me and NZ First came in second place. According to the quiz I side with the National Party on most political issues with NZ First a close second. Unless the quiz is seriously flawed and didn’t include all the New Zealand political parties, Act is either not as conservative as I thought it was or I am more liberal than I thought I was.

If you want your vote to be influenced by policy rather than personality, perhaps you should take the quiz and find out if you are supporting the party that most represents your views.