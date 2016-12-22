Are window washers a scourge or an expression of enterprise and initiative?

A councillor who spoke in support of the window washers flocking to Whangarei’s intersections has been met with a strong reaction online.

Comments from Whangarei District Councillor Anna Murphy, who said the washers were “enterprising and hard-working”, range from “what a crock” to “I’m with you”.

“I’m definitely with Anna Murphy!” Jeff Saunders said. “As long as they are respectful.”

Glenn Ambler also supported the washer cause. “They’ve shown tons of initiative and they’re willing to work in the boiling sun for some change.”

But Rochelle Butt said Ms Murphy’s comments were “a crock”.

“It is not a creative way to earn money, they are unsightly, intimidating and the practice is right dangerous.”

“Who needs them don’t all cars these days come with their own window washers and windscreen blades?” Jason Clendon said.

Another said Ms Murphy was speaking against the rules set by her own council.

The district council’s traffic bylaw bans the practice.

Others reiterated concerns that crews washed even when they were told “no”.

Ms Murphy said she agreed there were safety issues and councillors had raised these with the NZ Transport Agency.

She also said if there was no demand for the service, they would not be making money and wouldn’t bother.

“It’s a shame that some people have had a negative experience … and it’s not right if you say you don’t want your windscreen washed and they do it anyway,” she said.

Her advice to the washers was: “Please respect people if they say no, please don’t leave any rubbish behind and please don’t wear a hood. But good on you for getting out and working.”

And to drivers: “The window washers are people that live in our community, they are part of our community … Show compassion, patience, trust and respect and you will get it back.”