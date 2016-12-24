WOBH Summer hours

Yes, we will still be blogging, but the output will be lighter than usual.

Even super-heroes need a break sometimes.

For the next few weeks, we will still have our usual General Debate and Back Chat posts, plus other content as and when we can get to it.

Guest posts, as usual, are always welcome.

It’s been a tough year and an election year is always intense…especially if the left-wing wants to commit crimes and write books about little old me. We need to recharge our batteries as much as you all do.

I am going to slay some deer to stock up, a feral cattle beast is also in desperate need of slaughtering.

We will be watching and our usual high commenting standards apply.

Stay safe this Christmas and New Year and enjoy life, family and relaxation.

I appreciate all the support you all give the blog and me personally. Thank you all so much for believing in us and supporting us.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.