Word of the day

quondam (adj) – That once was; former.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “One-time, former,” 1580s, from earlier use as an adverb (“formerly”) and a noun (“former holder” of some office or position), both 1530s, from Latin quondam “formerly, at some time, at one time; once in a while,” from quom, cum “when, as” + demonstrative ending -dam.