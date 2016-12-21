Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

All things being equal, even the price, would you buy an electric car over a normal one?
0

Word of the day

by Korau on December 21, 2016 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

quondam (adj) – That once was; former.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “One-time, former,” 1580s, from earlier use as an adverb (“formerly”) and a noun (“former holder” of some office or position), both 1530s, from Latin quondam “formerly, at some time, at one time; once in a while,” from quom, cum “when, as” + demonstrative ending -dam.

 

Want to make Whaleoil bullet-proof and stand up against those that want us shut down? Click Here to subscribe to ad-free Whaleoil for less than 30 cents a day.

Tagged:
Print
48%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu