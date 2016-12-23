Word of the day

The word for today is…

rhetoric (noun) – 1. (a) The art or study of using language effectively and persuasively.

(b) A treatise or book discussing this art.

2. Skill in using language effectively and persuasively.

3. (a) A style of speaking or writing, especially the language of a particular subject.

(b) Language that is elaborate, pretentious, insincere, or intellectually vacuous.

4. Verbal communication; discourse.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Early 14th century, from Old French rethorique, from Latin rhetorice, from Greek rhetorike techne “art of an orator,” from rhetor (genitive rhetoros) “speaker, orator, teacher of rhetoric,” related to rhesis “speech,” rhema “word, phrase, verb,” literally “that which is spoken,” from PIE *wre-tor-, from root *were- “to speak”.