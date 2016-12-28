Word of the day

The word for today is…

syncretism (noun) – 1. Reconciliation or fusion of differing systems of belief, as in philosophy or religion, especially when success is partial or the result is heterogeneous.

2. (Linguistics) The merging of two or more originally different inflectional forms.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Reconciliation of different beliefs,” 1610s, from French syncrétisme (17th century) and directly from Modern Latin syncretismus (used by German Protestant theologian David Pareus, 1615), from Greek synkretismos “union of communities,” from synkretizein “to combine against a common enemy,” from syn- “together” + second element of uncertain origin. One theory connects it with kretismos “lying,” from kretizein “to lie like a Cretan;” another connects it with the stem of kerannynai “to mix, blend;” krasis “mixture.”