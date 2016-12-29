Word of the day

The word for today is…

tangible (adj) – 1. (a) Discernible by the touch; palpable.

b. Possible to touch.

c. Possible to be treated as fact; real or concrete.

2. Possible to understand or realise.

3. (Law) Relating to or being property of a physical nature, such as land, objects, and goods.

(noun) – 1. Something palpable or concrete.

2. tangibles – Property having a physical form.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1580s, “capable of being touched,” from Middle French tangible and directly from Late Latin tangibilis “that may be touched,” from Latin tangere “to touch”. Sense of “material” (as in tangible reward) is first recorded 1610s; that of “able to be realised or dealt with” is from 1709.