Word of the day

The word for today is…

tenacious (adj) – 1. (a) Extremely persistent in adhering to or doing something; stubborn or relentless: “tenacious defenders of their harsh and pitiless land” (Dee Brown).

(b) Characterized by extreme persistence; relentless or enduring.

2. Holding together firmly; cohesive.

3. Clinging to another object or surface; adhesive.

4. Tending to retain; retentive.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Circa 1600, from Latin stem of tenacity + -ous.