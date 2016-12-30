Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Word of the day

by Korau on December 30, 2016 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

tenacious (adj) – 1. (a) Extremely persistent in adhering to or doing something; stubborn or relentless: “tenacious defenders of their harsh and pitiless land” (Dee Brown).
(b) Characterized by extreme persistence; relentless or enduring.
2. Holding together firmly; cohesive.
3. Clinging to another object or surface; adhesive.
4. Tending to retain; retentive.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Circa 1600, from Latin stem of tenacity + -ous.

 

