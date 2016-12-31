Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Is David Seymour a friend of Israel?
0

Word of the day

by Korau on December 31, 2016 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

wonky (adj) – 1. Shaky or unsteady.
2. Out of alignment; crooked.
3. Not functioning properly or normally.
4. Mentally unbalanced; crazy.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Shaky, groggy, unstable,” 1919, of unknown origin. German prefix wankel- has a similar sense. Perhaps from surviving dialectal words based on Old English wancol “shaky, tottering”.

 

Don't forget to give yourself the fast AD FREE Whaleoil experience! Click Here to subscribe to ad-free Whaleoil. (You'll be giving us a present too!)

Tagged:
Print
59%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu