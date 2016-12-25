Word of the day

The word for today is…

Christianity (noun) – 1. A religion based on the life and teachings of Jesus. Most forms of Christianity hold that Jesus is the son of God and is the second person of the Trinity, through whom humans may attain redemption from sin.

2. Christians as a group; Christendom.

3. The state or fact of being a Christian.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Circa 1300, cristente, “Christians as a whole; state of being a Christian,” from Old French crestienté “Christendom; spiritual authority; baptism” (Modern French chrétienté), from Church Latin christianitatem (nominative christianitas), noun of state from christianus. Gradually respelled to conform with Latin. Christendom is the older word for it. Old English also had cristennes.