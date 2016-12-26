How you’re endangering your kids minds by telling lies about Santa

It’s the time of year for that most festive of holiday traditions: lying to your children.

As a country, we expend a huge amount of energy convincing our kids of the existence of Santa. In one survey, 84 percent of parents said they had taken their child to visit more than two Santas that year. Taxpayer money even goes into the effort. The U.S. Postal Service helps parents provide replies to children’s letters to Santa complete with a North Pole postmark.

With all this work, it’s no wonder that 85 percent of 5-years-olds think Santa Claus is real, according to research by Jacqueline D. Wooley, a psychologist at the University of Michigan.

Psychologists argue about the effect of the Santa myth on kids, with some saying it is benign and others saying it is harmful.

In a recently published essay, Christopher Boyle, a psychologist at the University of Exeter, and Kathy McKay, a mental health researcher at Australia’s University of New England, write that the myth of Santa Claus affects children in ways that may not have been considered — and that it can undermine the trust of children in their parents.

Boyle and McKay say some white lies are appropriate. “An adult comforting a child and telling them that their recently deceased pet will go to a special place (animal heaven) is arguably nicer than telling graphic truths about its imminent re-entry into the carbon cycle,” they write.

But they do not put the Santa Claus myth into that category. Whether kids find out from a third party or a mistake made by parents, they will one day experience “the biggest moral breach of the Christmas lie,” Boyle and McKay say — and that may affect trust between parents and children.