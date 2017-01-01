1 bullet, 3 dead. 216 virgins required

A British sniper in Iraq killed three ISIS terrorists with one bullet in what has been described as a shot in a million.

The SAS marksman fired one bullet that killed two men instantly before it ricocheted into a third during a November mission in a remote northern Iraqi village.

The sniper fired his single .338 Lapua Magnum bullet from a L115A sniper rifle from a range of 1,800m just as the senior ISIS members prepared to fire shots into a crowd of women and children.