It’s not racist stop whinging

A Palmerston North woman is alleging she was racially profiled by a health centre worker who said she didn’t look like a Kiwi and asked for passport proof of her New Zealand citizenship. …Gina Chompinitkul, a New Zealand citizen of 10 years, was asked to provide proof of this on a visit to The Palms Medical Centre.

This lady may not like it but the fact remains that she probably does not have a Kiwi accent and her ethnic appearance is not Maori or European. It is, therefore, a reasonable possibility that she may not be a New Zealand citizen. When I worked in a Deli at Pak n Save in Botany my fellow workers asked me where I was from. When I said New Zealand they laughed and said, ” Yes but where are you from originally?” They were all originally from India, Fiji and China and ethnically it was obvious from their appearance. Some of them also had an accent that was clearly from another country. I have a typical Kiwi accent but they knew just from looking at me that I wasn’t Maori or 100% European so they asked. I wasn’t offended as I do look Lebanese even though I am a second generation Kiwi and have a father with both English and German ancestry.

Cameron was asked at the emergency clinic on Sunday if he was a Kiwi citizen because it wasn’t his usual Doctor. He had to fill in a form which asked him where he was born. The receptionist came over to ask him if he was a New Zealander because he had written that he was born in Suva Fiji.

Was he racially profiled? No, absolutely not. The health centre worker was doing her her job ensuring that the medical resources which are free to Kiwis were actually being used for Kiwis. People who cry racism at the drop of a hat and journalists who enable them to cry racism need to take a deep breath and try to see things from a medical centre’s point of view.

She said the service was fine until it became “uncomfortable” when she was asked to provide a passport to prove her citizenship, so she could receive a subsidy. Chompinitkul supplied her New Zealand driver licence, but was told that wasn’t enough. She had never previously been asked produce a passport in New Zealand, nor does she carry it around with her. …”Because you look foreign and because you speak with an accent, you must produce a passport.”

Cameron was not asked to provide a passport to prove his citizenship just his drivers licence but when they checked on him his name showed up on the national register while Chompinitkul’s name didn’t which is the real reason why they asked for her passport.

When a casual patient comes to the centre, it was policy to check their name against a national register that includes the patients of every GP in the country. If their name doesn’t show up, the receptionist will ask for an NHI number or a passport as proof of citizenship to show they’re eligible for the government-subsidised rates. “That’s not an uncommon practice … I think most New Zealanders would likely be up in arms if we didn’t make sure people weren’t getting something the weren’t entitled to.” He said Chompinitkul’s name might not have shown up, even if she was registered at another GP, because of a spelling error by either the Palms receptionist or when her name was first entered on the register. “[I understand] it must have been frustrating, and the receptionist could possibly have handled things better, but going forward there should be less misunderstandings like this.” -Stuff