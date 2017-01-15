That don’t impress me much

Bill English isn’t impressing a lot of people just yet

John Key’s parting advice for Bill English was, “trust your instincts”. It is good advice but I’m not sure English is taking it. First there was the response to a question that came out of left field on just his second week in Key’s chair. “Are you a feminist?” he was asked after his deputy and newly appointed Minister of Women’s affairs had said she was, “most days”. English replied, “I wouldn’t quite know what that means.” Of course he knows what it means but the more interesting question is, why did he say that? It was the wrong answer on several levels. It was not true, it was not credible, it struck an odd note in the news and it was not where the National Party has been under Key. Imagine how he would have answered the question. “Well, at the end of the day I believe women are just as capable as men and we shouldn’t have barriers in their way.” There’s a more heartfelt answer many men would give: “You bet I am, I have a daughter.” But almost anything is better than, “I wouldn’t know what it means.”

Bill English was not a good choice. He is a proven loser. He is vindictive to the point of putting revenge ahead of party. He lacks inspiration. And he’s actually a very, very poor communicator.

Key’s instinct was to look for common ground and say something no sensible person would disagree with. English’s instinct either tells him the middle ground of New Zealand is more conservative than he is, or his instinct is to speak to his party’s base. Either way he is going to be a different Prime Minister and his Government will be different. Every practitioner of politics, and all of us when we discuss politics, operate on a sense of what most people around us probably think, want and value. Polls and other professional research are the best evidence available but they can only go so far. People do not always say what they really think, and if they do, their actions can belie what they think they really think. Everyone has to operate on instinct, which is why Andrew Little’s recent appeal, “tell me where the centre is”, must be a worry for Labour.

You can’t expect a career politician to change after 30 years of doing something a certain way. John Key’s forlorn “he’s better now” may be visible to him, but the public and the media haven’t had a chance to share that insight.

Having gone underground and then overseas and essentially managing through information blackout created a vacuum where speculation and frustration have taken on significant energy.

After 8 years of Key, we aren’t used to being kept in the dark. And it’s fair to say that nobody elected Bill English, and we still don’t see him as a Prime Minister.

– John Roughan, NZ Herald