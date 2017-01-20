Labour’s homewrecker in Tukituki goes nasty

Anna “Marge” Lorck, Labour’s candidate in Tukituki, seems have converted not just from National but to the entire Nasty Party ethos of Labour.

Instead of being willing to debate the issues she has immediately gone nasty on her potential opponent Hastings Mayor Lawrence Yule.

First we need a mayor who is 100 per cent committed to the job.

A bit like Phil Goff and Lianne Dalziel were not committed to their jobs as MPs when they ran for Mayor of Auckland and Christchurch respectively Marge?

We need a new mayor, who can be elected as early as possible to serve and lead the people of Hastings. We can have every confidence that our deputy mayor Sandra Hazlehurst will steer the ship through the water crisis in the meantime.

You mean that Hastings should go for a two for one deal and elect you as Labour MP, and your husband and councillor Damon “Sniffy” Harvey as mayor?

Hastings residents should not have to wait, simply to serve Lawrence’s own ambitions and a selection process set down by a political Party. That is not what the people of Hastings signed up to when they elected him mayor. Using excuses for delaying his resignation, around protecting our water don’t wash.

Don’t they? They seem to be exactly the same excuses Phil Goff and Lianne Dalziel used when they remained MPs while campaigning for the mayoralty.

Good to know that Anna “Marge” Lorck is going to run a nasty, negative campaign against her opponent rather than a positive one where she accepts political norms like politicians switching jobs and concentrates on explain how she will actually achieve the changes she promises.

– Hawkes Bay Today