5 reasons why Gareth Morgan would be a fool not to stand in this by-election

Wrongly Wrongson is working hard for his money. And his reputation as a poofinger of political aspirations looks safe too. Once again, he’s pushing Gareth Morgan as a credible political force.

1 – He needs the practise and a dry run in February would be powerful to train him. 2 – His involvement would guarantee massive media attention and he is far better at challenging existing policy and proposing better solutions than either Genter or Ardern. 3 – TOP policy will be released in the first week of February, perfect timing to run and get that policy out. 4 – Could argue to the electorate that Genter and Ardern are already in Parliament and that voting for him him sends a far more powerful message to the Government. 5 – Genter and Ardern could split the vote and he could possibly come through the middle.

Let’s translate.

Gareth doesn’t stand a snowball’s chance unless all sorts of magical conditions come together at once Gareth has no experience. This in itself is both good and bad. He needs the practice to become just like every other polly, but he’s got to leverage the fact he’s an outsider in the mean time. Instead of TOP being a credible political choice, with some luck, and because the MOU between Labour and the Greens is a worthless document, did I mention luck?, Gareth may be able to win as a protest vote. Against the government. In a Labour safe seat.

He continues

…now let’s look at the numbers. In 2014 election, Labour took 10,823 party votes and Greens took 8,005 party votes. But look at the National Party vote take – a staggering 14,359 party votes! In a field that has Penny Bright, Joe Carolan, Jacinda Ardern AND Julie Anne Genter, the ability for Gareth Morgan to come through the middle with numbers like that in the electorate is actually entirely possible! The Greens have already damaged the perception of unity by running in this by-election, let’s all pray to Gaia that Gareth Morgan isn’t serious about his political party and won’t run. We’ll know when candidate nominations close midday on the 1st of February whether or not Morgan is in. The clever money would be him running and announcing as late as possible his candidacy to ensure the Greens remain in the race.

Martyn still thinks that Morgan will mostly appeal to urban white male National voters.

Martyn should start a company called “Political Wishful Thinking Ltd”.

The most remarkable thing is that he continues to find willing clients. I guess we can all do with a cheerleader at times.

I prefer mine to be rooted in reality, though.

– Martyn “wrongly wrongson” Martin Bradbury, The Daily Blog