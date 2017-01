It can’t be a coincidence that abortions in New Zealand have consistently dropped during the current National-led coalition. The cynical answer would be that the way these are recorded have changed, but that’s probably not the case. Which then leaves us with the question: why are there fewer abortions under this National government?

