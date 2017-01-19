Andrew Little has cracked his image problem

Labour leader Andrew Little faced media for the first time this year without his usual spectacles – but says the new look isn’t an election year make-over.
Little said he used to wear contacts regularly years ago.
“I haven’t more recently, but I have been this summer. And so, I’ll wear them sometimes and sometimes not.”
Laughter greeted a question of whether casting off the glasses at yesterday’s event was an election year make over.
“No, I’m just getting back to see how they [contacts] feel and what it looks like and, who knows,” said Little, who wore his glasses during a visit today to the Pike River families at their picket line.
Image is important in politics but not all efforts to improve it have gone well.
Former Labour leader Phil Goff’s freshly dyed hair stole the limelight at his State of the Nation speech in 2011.
Spin spin spin. Is there anyone who can remember Little without glasses? Any photos of him as Labour leader without them until now?
Of course he’s gone through the wringer including image advice. And he needs it. Whaleoil predicted that Little would change the frames when he was elected leader, and that took less than a fortnight to happen. These style consultants are predictable.
In the end, Little’s net approval score remains deeply rooted in the negative, and doing contacts instead of glasses is pretty much like re-arranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.
If Labour are going to make any kind of gain on National this year, it won’t be because Andrew Little uses contacts.
– NZ Herald
