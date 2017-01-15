Angry Andrew is joined by Grumpy Gareth

I’m someone who doesn’t suffer fools, but even I had to admire the constant stream of sarcasm, anger, derision and disrespect that flows from Gareth Morgan’s fingers.

Just about every Facebook comment he receives gets the treatment.

Some people will respect Gareth for his forth-righteousness. But that’s not the same as earning votes. Gareth seems to want people to vote for him but refuses to be like those other politicians that do anything it takes to get votes.

Quite the conundrum.

At least he’s got Wrongly Wrongson to help him get to 5%.