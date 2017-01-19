Angry Andy has fallen into Winston’s trap

Labour leader Andrew Little has a new proposal to re-enter the Pike River coal mine which involves exempting Solid Energy from health and safety laws.
Little said today he would table a bill in Parliament on the first sitting day in February which would assist the families in their bid to access the West Coast coal mine’s drift.
Prime Minister Bill English has said health and safety laws which were introduced in response to the Pike River disaster in 2010 make any re-entry all but impossible.
During a visit to Greymouth today, Little said he had a solution.
“We can actually deal with that threat of liability for the [Solid Energy] directors by legislating to prevent that happening in this particular case.
“What I pledged to the families is that on the first day of Parliament I will seek leave to table a bill that does just that.”
He added: “It removes any risk of liability for the directors of Solid Energy in relation to any attempt at re-entry for the purpose of recovering remains or any bodies in the drift leading to the mine.
“And I’m working on that bill now, I’ll have that ready to go on the 6th of February.”
That will be nice for the 29 families of the dead, but the rest of New Zealand will be scratching their heads thinking: “In an election year is this so important it needs special legislation?”
To be honest, Bernie Monk seems to be running the country right now. All he has to do is breathe out loudly and media and politicians are all over him.
The sum total of votes available in this is 29 times however many relatives and close supporters there are. Most probably already Labour supporters.
From where I am sitting it looks like these voters will be divided between Winston’s grandstanding and Little’s legislation.
– Isaac Davison, NZ Herald
* Little used to be the head of the miners union and now he is proposing exceptions to Health and Safety Laws on the most dangerous mine in New Zealand. I‘m really struggling with the logic of this.
