Another Jetstar customer service win

An “aggressively” ill Auckland woman is calling out Jetstar on its harsh name-change ticketing policy. The airline charged Caroline Grey $248 to switch her ticket into her husband’s name – as she was too sick to fly to Napier with their young son. She said she thought the added cost was “very harsh” for what was a $140 return flight, “especially since the seat was already booked”. “And the craziest thing is that Jetstar think they’re being kind to me!” she said.

I don’t have a lot of respect for people still flying Jetstar and then facing these kinds of situations. It’s well known by now that if anything doesn’t quite go as per schedule, the whole thing goes tits up.

The tickets were for a return flight from Auckland on February 19. But Gray hadn’t bargained on becoming critically ill with pneumonia during a holiday in Whangamata just after the new year. “I was rushed from Thames hospital to Auckland in an ambulance as a status one emergency – I was aggressively sick and my life was at risk,” she said. After 11 nights in hospital – four in the intensive care ward – she was discharged last Wednesday and told her recovery would take three months. As she would be unfit to fly to Napier, Gray contacted Jetstar to switch the name on her ticket into that of her husband’s – so he could fly in her place. The airline waived its usual name change fee due to her illness, but then insisted on treating her husband’s ticket as a new ticket. She had to pay the fare difference. Unfortunately for Gray, the fare had gone up significantly since she had booked the tickets and she faced a $248 charge. “But it’s the same seat on the same flight – I’d already booked it and all they needed to do was change the name to Haydn Gray instead of Caroline Gray,” she said. “It just doesn’t seem like Jetstar are doing the right thing here, even though I know they think they’re being nice by waiving the change fee.”

In the end, you fly Jetstar, you risk this kind of drama. And stop running to the media with sob stories. Jetstar are a bunch of …. customer unfriendly people. If you have problem, expect to pay, and pay through the nose.

– Stuff