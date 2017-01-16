Another lie from McCully exposed

Some people think if you repeat a lie often enough it becomes the truth.

We have already exposed the lie about New Zealand and America not changing their stance towards Israel when in fact the wording of the resolution was substantially different and a major break with US policy. The UN resolution sponsored by Murray McCully as chairman of the security council called all territory beyond the 1967 lines “occupied Palestinian territory” when previously the US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright had said…

” We oppose the specific references to Jerusalem in this resolution and will continue to oppose its insertion in future resolutions, we simply do not support the description of the territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 war as occupied Palestinian territory.”

Now further information has come to light showing that McCully’s claim that the Israelis are illegally occupying the West Bank is also wrong.

In a historical trial conveniently forgotten by both Murray McCully and the MSM the third chamber of the Court of Appeal of Versailles stated that Israel is the legal occupant of the West Bank.

When I first learned that the Court of Appeal of Versailles ruled that West bank settlements and occupation of Judea Samaria by Israel is unequivocally legal under international law, in a suit brought by the Palestinian Authority against Jerusalem’s light rail built by French companies Alstom and Veolia, that received no media coverage, I decided to put to work my years of Law Studies in France, and I meticulously analyzed the Court ruling. To my astonishment, pro-Israeli media did not cover it either. The few who mentioned the case did not have any legal background in French law to understand the mega-importance of the ruling, and, as a few lefty English speaking Israeli websites reported it, they thought that it was a decision strictly pertinent to the Jerusalem light rail. It’s not. To make sure I did not overestimate my legal abilities and that I wasn’t over optimistic – as usual-, I submitted my analysis and the Court papers to one of the most prominent French lawyer, Gilles-William Goldnadel, President of Lawyer without borders, to receive his legal opinion. He indeed validated my finding. Then I decided to translate it to English, and it will soon be submitted to Benjamin Netanyahu thru a mutual friend. FIRST AND FOREMOST, THE VERSAILLES COURT OF APPEALS HAD TO DETERMINE THE LEGAL RIGHTS OF PALESTINIANS AND ISRAELIS IN WEST BANK. THEIR CONCLUSION: PALESTINIANS HAVE NO RIGHT – IN THE INTERNATIONAL LEGAL SENSE – TO THE REGION, UNLIKE ISRAEL, WHO IS LEGITIMATELY ENTITLED TO OCCUPY ALL LAND PASS THE 67 LINE.

Why is this a historical ruling?

…It is the first time since the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 that an independent, non-Israeli court has been called upon to examine the legal status of West bank territories under international law, beyond the political claims of the parties. Keep in mind though, that the Court’s findings have no effect in international law. What they do, and it’s of the utmost importance, they are clarify the legal reality. The Versailles Court of Appeal conclusions are as resounding as the silence in which they were received in the media: Israel has real rights in the territories, its decision to build a light rail in the West Bank or anything else in the area is legal, and the judges have rejected all the arguments presented by the Palestinians.

…Referring to the texts on which the PLO claim is based, the Court of Appeal considers that Israel is entitled to ensure order and public life in the West Bank, therefore Israel has the right to build a light rail, infrastructure and dwellings. …This is the first time that a Court has legally destroyed all Palestinian legal claim that Israeli’s occupation is illegal.

© Jean-Patrick Grumberg for www.Dreuz.info -pamelageller.com