Attention seeking NZ celeb has hurtie feelings

Supplied Stuff

Gender-fluid Kiwi YouTuber Kris Fox is described as a “social-media personality.” I bet you a dollar to a knob of goat poo that his sob story to the media is all about attention seeking, virtue signalling and self-promotion. He has made himself the centre of attention by crying victim in order to get more clicks on his Youtube channel. Oh poor me, hashtag #BOOHOO hashtag #SNIFF. Watch my sad video on my Youtube channel where I explain how terribly I was treated and don’t forget to show your support by subscribing.

Social-media personality Kris Fox was hurt after being told he should be using disabled bathrooms instead of men’s bathrooms, despite identifying as male. Kiwi YouTuber and social-media star Kris Fox said he was shocked and hurt by a man who verbally abused him in a public bathroom on Friday.

Fox, a self-proclaimed “androgynous Queen” was at the Lynn Mall shopping centre in West Auckland when a man confronted him in the bathroom and told Fox he should be using the disabled toilets.

#SelfPromotion #Hurtie feelings

The 23-year-old is gender-fluid, meaning he does not conform to specific “gender roles”, but does not identify as female, he said. “I couldn’t believe it, I’ve used male bathrooms my whole life.” Rainbow Youth director Duncan Matthews said that everyone should feel comfortable using the bathroom for the gender they identify with, but that “gender policing” was unfortunately common in public restrooms. “You should trust that people know they are in the right bathroom,” he said.

#Victim #VirtueSignalling

Fox is known across social media platforms for his keen cosmetic skills, sass, and a sense of humour to make a sailor blush… With more than 51,000 Youtube subscribers and 36,000 Instagram followers, Fox said he wanted to educate people who were close-minded. – Stuff

#SelfPromotion #LookAtMe #VirtueSignalling