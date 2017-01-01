The Aussie PM speaks… where is Bill English?

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull has condemned the United Nations Security Council resolution against Israel last week, slamming it as “one-sided” and “deeply unsettling”.

Turnbull made the remarks at Central Synagogue in Sydney on Friday, where he took part in a menorah lighting ceremony for Chanukah.

Describing the resolution as “deeply unsettling for our community”, the Prime Minister said, “Australia stands with Israel. We support Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East.

“We support a peaceful resolution of the disputes between Israel and the Palestinians.

“We support a two-state solution just as the government of Israel does.”

Stating that a two-state solution “can only be negotiated between the parties”, he said, “It is not assisted by one-sided resolutions made at the councils of the United Nations or anywhere else, and that is why Australia has not, and does not, support one-sided resolutions.”