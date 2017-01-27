Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Our buffoon bouffant wrote an “open letter” to Mr Trump
0

What is autism really like?

by Whaleoil Staff on January 27, 2017 at 5:30pm

Spotted this on Reddit.

I am lonely. I want to be around people so much. I love talking, they taught me to talk and forgot to give me others to talk to. I want to work, but I need supervision.

I hit my head on things when I am upset. I hate that. My arms flap when I am excited and people stare. People stare for other reasons too…

And I love children and children love me, they love to talk to me and ask questions, or talk to me about cartoons. I would never harm anyone but their parents act like their child is in danger it makes me feel like I am a terrible person.

Luckily now I am friends with an 8 year old and she is awesome, loves lego and we have a lot of talks about who is the best disney princess. Explorers (I told her about an explorer in lego Johnny Thunder who explored tombs and she has suddenly decided to love the idea) and also about doctor who and time travel (The back seat of her car is a time machine when we go anywhere!)

So I guess in short, Autism is lonely, it can cause a lot of pain, its like being trapped in a body that is only half loaded. Just cause people are aware of autism or accept autism, doesn’t mean they will make time for those with autism.

Also I wish I could dress and shower myself and care for myself better and also go out on my own. I would go out every day. :)

Friends make it easier.

My thoughts may have been bit broken so hope this reads okay.

Also suggest reading this. http://www.mattyangel.com/2013/04/13/autism-and-me-part-1/ though only 5 parts.

Was asked about sensory. Yes, things can be hard. I need help to get dressed. Often I put a pillow over my eyes so that I can shut out some of what my brain is seeing so that I can process any touch. I hate noises they make me hurt and scared. I often don’t hear what people say because I have some auditory processing problems when other things are going on. I find certain touches hard. I have lots of toys I use to stay calmer. Like ribbons from my bag. A toy turtle that is bright and full of sand so its weighted. :)

I have structure too, lots of routine, lots of plans. I am okay changing things because my structure through support has become more vague slowly over time. Instead of “Watch Pokemon 3 – 4pm” it will be “Watch TV” I am pretty good going off schedule now and doing some small adventures. I visited my neighbour today to ask her if my leg was okay because there was blood on it, It was just a scratch. Once upon a time that would have been hard. Therapy has helped a lot.

Social things are hard, it is different for everyone. I often know what my feelings are, but I do not know what anyone else’s are. When I watch TV with someone I like to look at people to see if their reaction is the same as mine. It makes people feel very weirded out “Why are you staring at me!” :( I do not mean to be so strange.

I love people, but people have to make exceptions. Being my friend means having to look after me. Being my friend means understanding I can’t meet you at the mall, you have to come to my house and take me. Being my friend means accepting I won’t know when I have caused emotional harm through being to blunt or saying something honest when you wanted a lie. “Does this colour look okay on me”

I rock a lot, I shake my legs a lot. I hum sometimes. I often recite the order of the keyboard when I am upset things are not in order. I often want to touch things like flower petals and walls and trees and it can embarrass people who have never experienced being looked at in a bad way.

I have phases. Pokemon, Doctor Who, Spaceships, Cats, Animals, Fairys, Trading cards, video games, Westerns.

I become obsessed with one thing, then I move on to the next thing. I have a friend who is 64 and is like a mother, she says my obsession so are the most exciting thing cause she ends up learning a bunch about things she did not know.

I am lucky in that some of my interests cross over into each other. I like Doctor who, I have a lego Doctor who set, I get to make my Lego Doctor Who visit some of my other obsessions that I have lego for. Such as westerns and spaceships.

I love Pokemon, and so Trading cards with pokemon on them and watching pokemon and books on pokemon and pokemon games, they are all connected, it maybe the same subject but say, my friend watches pokemon but doesn’t play the games. It means I have one to focus on.

I like to write and write many things, so whatever I am liking I can write about.

I seem to be able to have one or two phases at one time. Right now my phases are Fairytales and adventures. I am playing a video game on playstation 4, one on the computer also and writing a story. And trying to do real life adventures also :)

I know we have our share of people “on the spectrum” here on Whaleoil.

The Internet sure has provided a tool and interface for us “weird ones” to expand our social groups.  Albeit on-line.

A lot of us are highly functional in other ways.

I wonder how many people would be really surprised to discover Cam is an Aspie.  At times working with him is hard.   He loses the big picture and insists on the tiniest details being “just so”.   I’m more of a pragmatist so that is an area where things cause some friction at times.

It also drives him in other ways.  In fact, it makes him so good.   He will tell you that he forgets nothing.  And like any other person you’d go “yeah, yeah… right”.  I did that too.  But having worked with him for some years now, I believe it.  The most trivial snippet of conversation from years ago, and he’ll remind you that you ‘said that’, or ‘promised that’.

At times, when I’m wrestling with the Google Beast and can’t quite fashion a query that gets the results, I resort to using Cam as a search engine.  It is yet to fail to deliver the answer I was after.  When he says he can remember every conversation… he can remember every conversation.

At one level I pity the likes of Colin Craig and the Three Troughketeers.  They have no idea what they are up against.  Cam’s a freak.  But from my perspective, in a good way.

 

Been feeling guilty? Time to sort that out.
Click Here to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Tagged:
Print
54%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu