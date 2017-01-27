What is autism really like?

Spotted this on Reddit.
I am lonely. I want to be around people so much. I love talking, they taught me to talk and forgot to give me others to talk to. I want to work, but I need supervision.
I hit my head on things when I am upset. I hate that. My arms flap when I am excited and people stare. People stare for other reasons too…
And I love children and children love me, they love to talk to me and ask questions, or talk to me about cartoons. I would never harm anyone but their parents act like their child is in danger it makes me feel like I am a terrible person.
Luckily now I am friends with an 8 year old and she is awesome, loves lego and we have a lot of talks about who is the best disney princess. Explorers (I told her about an explorer in lego Johnny Thunder who explored tombs and she has suddenly decided to love the idea) and also about doctor who and time travel (The back seat of her car is a time machine when we go anywhere!)
So I guess in short, Autism is lonely, it can cause a lot of pain, its like being trapped in a body that is only half loaded. Just cause people are aware of autism or accept autism, doesn’t mean they will make time for those with autism.
Also I wish I could dress and shower myself and care for myself better and also go out on my own. I would go out every day. :)
Friends make it easier.
My thoughts may have been bit broken so hope this reads okay.
Also suggest reading this. http://www.mattyangel.com/2013/04/13/autism-and-me-part-1/ though only 5 parts.
Was asked about sensory. Yes, things can be hard. I need help to get dressed. Often I put a pillow over my eyes so that I can shut out some of what my brain is seeing so that I can process any touch. I hate noises they make me hurt and scared. I often don’t hear what people say because I have some auditory processing problems when other things are going on. I find certain touches hard. I have lots of toys I use to stay calmer. Like ribbons from my bag. A toy turtle that is bright and full of sand so its weighted. :)