I bet you didn’t know this New Zealand alcohol rule

I have always known that a young adult needs to show ID before purchasing alcohol and that shops selling alcohol need to enforce this but the other day both my 20-year old son and my 18-year-old daughter learned something new. They had been invited to a New Years party in Orewa and my son as the designated driver wanted to buy a box of that Green Coca-Cola Life stuff. They popped into our local Countdown together and my son who loves cider added two small bottles of low-alcohol cider to his trolley.

My daughter wasn’t buying anything but was keeping him company and was standing beside him at the checkout. Our son pulled out his ID to show that he was twenty and was very surprised when his sister was asked for her ID. They explained that she wasn’t buying the alcohol, that it was for him but that she was in fact 18 years old. The checkout operator still insisted on seeing her ID but she didn’t have her purse with her and was unable to prove her age.

Without explaining further the operator grabbed the two bottles of cider and walked away with them saying that our son would have to go to the local bottle store if he wanted to buy cider.

My son then drove to the bottle store and my daughter stayed in the car. He purchased two bottles of cider and they continued on to the party.

I was puzzled about what had happened to them so yesterday I asked my checkout operator as I bought the groceries what the rules were. She explained that the rules apply to all shops that sell alcohol and that Countdown has no say about them. She has undertaken training on selling alcohol and had to pass it before she could sell it. She said that she would lose her job if she didn’t ask for the ID of both young people standing together when alcohol is being purchased even if only one person is the purchaser. She said that her employer would get fined four thousand dollars if she didn’t follow the rules. Basically, anyone, who looks under twenty-one years of age they have to ask for ID. This explains why when I have been standing in line with either my son or daughter when I purchase alcohol they haven’t been asked for their ID. Sadly I have looked over 21 for quite a few years now.