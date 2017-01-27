Bill English dumps on Trump

English has declined to follow Key’s lead on another matter: that of sucking up to the President of the United States.

Key charmed and elbowed his way into former US President Barack Obama’s peripheral vision very soon after both became leaders. He has left Trump for English to deal with.

English has basically already thrown in the towel. If Key was the squeaky wheel seeking oil, English is the ostrich. He is staying quiet and hoping Trump does not notice him.

Key’s slogan was “ambitious for New Zealand”. It meant that whatever headwinds assailed him, Key would smile and put an optimistic gloss on the chances of getting something done.

Had the US pulled out of the TPP on his watch, Key would have talked up the chances of a bilateral free trade agreement with the US and salvaging the remnants of the TPP.

In light of Trump, such assurances would have been easily recognisable as “alternative facts”.

So English didn’t bother. He simply said New Zealand would be at the back of the queue for the US and he probably wouldn’t want a free trade agreement on Trump’s “America First” terms anyway.

English is not one to waste ambition on lost causes.