Bill English’s first media statement for the year – at last!

In his first overseas trip for 2017, Prime Minister Bill English will three European capital to discuss issues including trade and security. “This is an opportunity to exchange views on a range of issues facing Europe and the world, and to reaffirm that New Zealand remains a committed friend and partner,” Mr English says. “The focus of my trip will be to advance New Zealand business and trade opportunities in the region, including starting the negotiations on an FTA with the European Union this year.” In Brussels, Mr English will meet with the three Presidents of the EU – European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Parliament President Martin Schulz. He will also meet with Belgium’s Prime Minister Charles Michel. (Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Reynders Didier is on a visit to New Zealand this week.). In London, Mr English will meet Prime Minister Theresa May and Mayor Sadiq Khan. “I will be interested to hear Prime Minister May’s views on Brexit and will take the opportunity to reaffirm New Zealand’s commitment to working toward a high quality trade deal when the UK is in a position to negotiate,” Mr English says. In Berlin, Mr English will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble. Mr English will be accompanied by Trade Minister Todd McClay in Brussels and Foreign Minister Murray McCully in London and Berlin. Dr Mary English will accompany her husband. The visit runs from January 9-18, during which Mr English will also meet a range of other government, business and academic leaders to hear their views on the political, economic and security situation in the region and about opportunities for New Zealand there.

That’s all of it.

Not a word about Murray McCully, the UN or Israel pulling and expelling ambassadors.

So I decided to have another ring-around to see what the mood around Caucus is.

Some MPs are frustrated that Bill English has issued a press release about a trip to Europe, but nothing at all about McCully’s UN stuff-up, the snubbing by Israel or even answering the simplest of questions that are still raining in: Did McCully have authority to do what he did, and if so, why was cabinet and caucus kept in the dark?

Emails are still coming in from supporters and donors. Donors who are now so frustrated that they are closing their chequebooks.

Nobody in cabinet has any clue what has happened, and they can’t respond to voters writing in because they have no idea what went down. Caucus is even worse. No policy in National either, in spite of claims by McCully to the contrary, and they are perplexed at the move.

Surprisingly, the majority of people contacting MPs are not Jews, but every day New Zealanders and Christians that are not happy about losing access to Jerusalem. Because to them, Jerusalem is just as significant.

Bill English looks to want to stretch this until he leaves the country.

The damage behind the scenes is significant, and MPs are very unhappy. It’s an election year after all. And they don’t know what to say. They don’t know what position English will eventually take. They are still bound by collective responsibility but are being kept in the dark.

Certainly a new PM in town. I wonder if there is some buyers’ remorse among MPs by now.

– NBR