Bill has time to respond to Maori, but not Jews or National voters

Bill English finally made an informal statement about the UN Resolution 2334 situation, which can be paraphrased as: We did what we have always done, they should have seen it coming, and Israel needs to get over itself.

Uppity Maoris get formal letters and a comprehensive response, so their need for the proper use and rights of customary tribal lands are important to Bill English. But the customary tribal lands of Jewish people are less important once Hamas were given their pound of flesh by Murray McCully.

Perhaps Israel should adopt an uppity stance now too. Being polite clearly, doesn’t help. Time for a metaphorical dildo to the face.