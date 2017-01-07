Breaking: 9 people shot, 3 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

I will update as more news comes to hand.

Nine people have been shot and at least three are dead after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, local law enforcement and federal officials told NBC News.

The shooter is in custody, and the motive is unknown at this time, law enforcement officials said. The airport tweeted that the incident took place at the Terminal 2 baggage claim area.

Hundreds of passengers and airport workers could be seen gathering and evacuating via the tarmac.

Shooting appeared to have happened in the baggage area of terminal 2.

A suspect is in custody, according to CBS.

The mayor said there was only one shooting suspect.

People are now gathered on the tarmac, where buses are working to pick them up and get them to a more secure location.

