Bruce’s Lower Northland Road trip: Part Two

Bruce the wandering Whale is back from his big OE and has been on a road trip with his mate John who drives a grunty 2016 Triumph Tiger 800 XCx.

This is part two of his exploration of the fascinating Kauri Museum.

This is a model of a dam – these could be released remotely by mean of the wires you can see which are attached to a ‘trigger’ that holds the boards that hold back the water

A gum-digger’s hut/whare

Boots (leather) that look more like fisherman’s waders – gum-diggers spent much of their time in deep mud.

As soon as he saw something that could hold water, Bruce insisted that he have a swim…

This puts some perspective on how old these trees can get and how slow they grow…

A slice of a Kauri that was damaged by lightning and harvested late last century. It contained 58 cubic metres (!!) of first class timber

This ‘diagram’ took up most of the end of one of the biggest rooms in the museum and shows the relative size of various Kauri trees. The fifth ring in from the outside is representative of the girth of Tane Mahuta

This has more easily read detail:

One of the more recent methods of extracting Kauri logs from the bush (it used to be done with bullock teams and muscle power)

We didn’t spend anywhere near enough time at the museum – it’s easily a half-day visit to do it any kind of justice. This is one of the best museums of early NZ history I have been to – and that includes Te Papa! You are up close and personal with the exhibits and can touch many of them…. I will definitely return!