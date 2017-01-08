Bruce’s Lower Northland Road Trip: Part One

Bruce was bored and sick of the lack of summer that Auckland has had to date.

Thursday 5 January dawned, warm, sunny and relatively windless. A perfect day for a road trip!

The route:

We left Orewa just after 8am and headed north, with Bruce safely tucked away in a padded bag in the top box of my bike (Triumph Tiger 800 XCx, 2016 model).

Traffic was reasonably light and we made good time – shortly after we reached Kaiwaka, we hung a left and headed in the direction of Dargaville. But we stopped at Matakohe, because I had been told there was a very good museum there.

The Kauri Museum is about 90 minutes’ drive on SH1 and SH12 from the North Shore and is well-signposted. The entry fee is currently $25 for an adult, which seems steep, but the price is well worth it. Bruce and I spent about 2 hours wandering through the museum, which is a bit Tardis-like – much bigger inside than it seems from outside.

Some piccies:

Bruce wanted a sit down:

And then he posed in front of the Tuatara that had been carved from a Kauri tree ‘head’

Some pioneer scenes:

To be continued: Part two will be posted 2.30pm today